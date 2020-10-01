Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Waka & Tammy: WE tv Series Renewed, Currently in Production

WE tv has renewed two of its popular reality shows — Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka — and they are both currently in production. Both series will return at some point in 2021.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta has been renewed for a fourth season of 10 episodes. The third season finished airing in June. Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka will be back for a second season of eight installments. The first season of six episodes wrapped in April.

WE tv revealed more about the challenges of filming during COVID-19 and the renewal in a press release.

“WE tv announced today it has renewed two of its popular Thursday night original series – franchise hit Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, and new series Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, the second installment in the Growing Up Hip Hop franchise, was renewed for a fourth season, consisting of 10 one-hour episodes. Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, which follows Hip Hop’s iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera, was renewed for a second season consisting of eight one-hour episodes. Both series are currently in production with rigorous safeguards in place to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew amidst the challenges of COVID-19. “We’re thrilled to renew both Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka for new seasons on WE tv and can’t wait for their new stories to unfold,” said Marc Juris, President of WE tv. “The strength of our Thursday night originals, led by our superstar talent and authentic, relatable storytelling, have helped make the network a top destination for viewers.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these reality shows on WE tv? Will you be tuning in for the new seasons in 2021?