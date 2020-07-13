Star Trek: Lower Decks: CBS All Access Releases Trailer for New Comedy Series

Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming next month, and now there is a trailer for the new animated comedy series joining the world of Trek. A new poster was also released.

CBS All Access revealed more about the arrival of the animated series in a press release. Check that out below.

“STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will premiere on Thursday, August 6 on CBS All Access. Following the premiere, new episodes of the series’ 10-episode first season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman. The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is the first animated series to join the expanding “Star Trek” franchise on CBS All Access, which includes hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD; STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, returning with season three later this year; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon.”

Check out the trailer and poster for the new series below.

