Star Trek: Discovery: Season Three Trailer and Poster Released by CBS All Access

Star Trek: Discovery is returning soon to CBS All Access and a new third season poster and trailer for the sci-fi series have been released. Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, and Michelle Yeoh star in this addition to the Trek universe. The new season will follow the crew’s adventures in the future after a time jump from the end of season two.

CBS All Access revealed more about the third season in a press release.

“CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video-on-demand, and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The season three trailer and key art also featured a first look at STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s new logo, which reflects this season’s jump into the future. The surprise trailer reveal was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green as part of the STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel during CBS All Access’ virtual Star Trek Day celebration. Season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15, and new episodes of the series’ 13-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States. After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.”

Trek fans will also be able to see season one of Star Trek Discovery on CBS this fall.

Check out the trailer and poster for the new season of Star Trek: Discovery below.

