Old-ish: ABC Developing Black-ish Spin-Off with Laurence Fishburne & Jenifer Lewis

Black-ish may soon get another spin-off on ABC. Titled Old-ish, the series would star Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis from the original family comedy series.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential ABC series:

“Written by Kenya Barris, Old-ish follows Dre Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson) parents, Ruby (Lewis) and Earl (Fishburne), as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.”

Fishburne and Lewis have recurred on Black-ish, but they would be in the spotlight on the new show. It’s unclear how this new show would affect their appearances on the main program. This would be the third spin-off from the popular Black-ish comedy series. There is also Grown-ish on Freeform and Mixed-ish on ABC.

A special election-themed episode of Black-ish is set to air on ABC next month, ahead of the official start of the seventh season.

