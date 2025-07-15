The Girlfriend: Prime Video Unveils Photos, Video, and Premiere Date for Psychological Thriller Series

The Girlfriend has its premiere date. The series will arrive in September. To announce the series, Prime Video has released several first-look photos and a teaser trailer.

Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, Laurie Davidson, and Waleed Zuaiter star in the series inspired by Michelle Frances’ novel.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video confirmed the premiere date, and released the first-look images and teaser trailer for the highly anticipated drama series The Girlfriend, starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke. All six-episodes will be available September 10th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective. The Girlfriend stars Robin Wright as Laura, Olivia Cooke as Cherry, Laurie Davidson as Daniel, Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, Tayna Moodie as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie.”

More photos and the trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video series?