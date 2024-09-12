Citadel: Diana: Prime Video Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for New Spy Series

Citadel: Diana has its premiere date. The Citadel spin-off series will arrive on Prime Video next month. The streaming service announced the series premiere date with a new trailer. Six episodes were produced for the series, and they will be released all at once.

Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro star in the spy drama, which will center on a Citadel agent trapped behind enemy lines and looking for a way out.

Set in 2030, Prime Video describes the series plot as follows: “Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.”

The trailer for Citadel: Diana is below. The series arrives on October 10th.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series when it arrives on Prime Video next month?