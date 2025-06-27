Black Rabbit: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Jason Bateman and Jude Law Series

Black Rabbit has a premiere date. The new limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law will arrive on Netflix in September. The premiere date was announced with the release of four first-look photos.

In addition to Bateman and Law, the series also stars Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Troy Kotsur, Abbey Lee, Chris Coy, Dagmara Dominczyk, Odessa Young and Robin De Jesus, with Amir Malaklou, Don Harvey, Forrest Weber, Francis Benhamou, Gus Birney, John Ales, and Steve Witting.

Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the series follows two brothers and is set in the New York City nightlife scene. The pair is connected by the restaurant they co-own. Bateman said the following about the series, according to Tudum:

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Black Rabbit arrives on September 18th. Check out more photos below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the upcoming Netflix series this fall?