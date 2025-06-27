Farmhouse Fixer: Cancelled on HGTV, No Season Four for Jonathan Knight Hosted Series

Farmhouse Fixer will not be returning for its fourth season. Season three aired in 2024, and it will be the last season of the renovation series hosted by Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin. In the series, the pair restored historic New England farmhouses.

According to Deadline, the series has been canceled by HGTV. Knight shared the news on his Instagram. He said the following:

“A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season. While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

What do you think? Were you hoping for more of this HGTV series?