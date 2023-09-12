The Brady Bunch: HGTV Sells Iconic TV Home Following Renovation

The house seen in the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch has a new owner. The home, renovated in the 2019 HGTV series, A Very Brady Renovation (above), has sold for $3.2 million.

HGTV originally listed the house for sale for $5.5 million in May. The cable channel bought the house in 2018, which had been owned by a family for nearly 50 years, for $3.5 million. The renovation added 3,000 square feet and a second story to the home while recreating the interior that TV viewers have known since the Brady Bunch sitcom debuted in 1969.

Per The Wrap, 53-year-old fan Tina Trahan bought the home. She said the following about making the ‘worst investment ever’ when purchasing the iconic residence:

“It’s almost like a life-size dollhouse. Nobody is going to live in it. No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork. I can’t even say the word investment—I’m going to say liability, since potential buyers drawn by the home’s connection to ‘The Brady Bunch’ are aging. I asked my 27-year-old tennis instructor, ‘Have you heard of ‘The Brady Bunch?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, Wayne Brady?’” I’m like, ‘Noooo.”

The iconic house adds to Trahan’s collection of unusual homes, including an Italian Renaissance-inspired residence in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Trahan, who is married to former HBO chief executive Chris Albrech, intends to use the home for fundraising and charity-based events.

