Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: HBO Series to End After Nearly 30 Years

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is coming to an end. The HBO series will end with season 29 after nearly three decades. Executive produced by Joe Perskie, the series has aired 314 episodes during its run to date.

Per Deadline, Gumbel said the following about ending the long-running HBO sports news series:

“Since Day 1 at Real Sports, we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports. In the process we’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost 3 decades has been very gratifying. I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, also spoke about the series ending. He said: “For 29 seasons, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has delivered a masterclass in sports storytelling. … As the longest-running HBO series, Bryant and his Real Sports team have long been a cornerstone of HBO programming. The series will continue to resonate in the realm of sports journalism, and we are so proud to have been part of such a remarkable odyssey.”

The end date for the series was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel? Are you sad to see the sports news series end?