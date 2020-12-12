Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 19; 2021 Premiere Date Set by HBO

Real Time with Bill Maher is returning to HBO next month. The cable network has set a premiere date for the 19th season of the talk show. A preview and poster for the new season were also released.

HBO revealed more about the return of Real Time with Bill Maher in a press release. Check that out below.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its 19th season FRIDAY, JANUARY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. Politico has hailed Maher as “a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news,” while Variety noted, “There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television.” Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date. The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Check out the poster and preview for season 19 of Real Time with Bill Maher below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch the new season of Real Time with Bill Maher next month?