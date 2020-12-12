Bunk’d: Season Five Premiere Paired with Secrets of Sulpher Springs Debut on Disney Channel

Disney Channel has set the fifth season premiere date for Bunk’d. Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez star in Bunk’d, which follows the activities of the counselors and residents of Camp Kikiwaka.

The Bunk’d series will return in January along with the series premiere of a new mystery series, Secrets of Sulpher Springs.

Disney Channel revealed more about Secrets of Sulpher Springs and the return of Bunk’d in a press release.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs, a time-travel mystery series for kids and families, premieres FRIDAY, JAN. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST), with a special one-hour uninterrupted programming event on Disney Channel. Leading into the series debut is the season five premiere of BUNK’D (7:30-8:00 p.m. EST/PST), guest starring popular actress Peyton List, an original cast member from seasons 1-3, reprising her role of Emma Ross. New episodes of Secrets of Sulphur Springs will be presented Fridays (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST/PST) on Disney Channel, beginning Jan. 22. Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver, Chicago Fire) whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten, American Horror Story). Ben has moved the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. The Campbell family, which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye, Criminal Minds), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon, Coop & Cami Ask the World) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw, Outcast), moves into The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham, Swamp Thing), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep), a thrill-seeking classmate, and soon they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

Check out a preview for the new mystery series below.

