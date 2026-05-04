Going Dutch: Cancelled; No Season Three for FOX Comedy Series

Colonel Quinn is being discharged ahead of the 2026-27 TV season. FOX has cancelled Going Dutch so, there won’t be a third season. The single-camera sitcom’s second season of 12 episodes finished airing on April 23rd.

A military comedy series, the Going Dutch TV show stars Denis Leary, Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley, and Hal Cumpston, with Dempsey Bryk, Joe Morton, and Catherine Tate in recurring roles. The story follows arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Leary) who, after an epically unfiltered rant, finds himself reassigned to the Netherlands. There, he is punished with a command position at the least strategically-significant army base in the world. It’s notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter (Misiak). Other characters include XO Major Abraham Shah (Pudi), Sergeant Dana Conway (Mosely), Corporal Elias Papadakis (Cumpston), General Davidson (Morton), Katja Vanderhoff (Tate) and Private Anthony “BA” Chapman (Bryk).

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Going Dutch averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 866,000 viewers (includes Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season one, that’s down by 1% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership.

The cancellation doesn’t come as a surprise since the show was nearly FOX’s lowest-rated series of the season. The first season’s ratings weren’t very good either but the series was likely renewed because it’s fully owned by Fox Entertainment,

What do you think? Have you watched the Going Dutch series? Are you disappointed this FOX comedy was cancelled instead of renewed for a third season?

