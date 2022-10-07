Welcome to Flatch: Season Two Viewer Votes

Barb is looking to shake up the town in the second season of FOX’s Welcome to Flatch TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Welcome to Flatch is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Welcome to Flatch here.

A FOX mockumentary comedy series, the Welcome to Flatch TV show stars Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Jaime Pressly, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, and Justin Linville. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives, dreams, and concerns of residents in a small American town, they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. The community is made up of many eccentric personalities that include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott); cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley); Flatch Historical Society operator Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega); magnetic force-of-nature Mandy Matthews (Smith); local newspaper editor Cheryl Peterson (Cash); and Shrub’s frenemy, Mickey St. Jean (Linville). It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay — if there was a decent motel, which there is not. In season two, Barb Flatch (Pressly) returns to her hometown for a fresh start and to give the community a “glow-up”.





