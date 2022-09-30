Welcome to Flatch: Season Two Ratings

Menu

In its first season, Welcome to Flatch attracted low ratings and was reportedly only renewed because producer Lionsgate was willing to make a really good deal. Will the comedy’s numbers improve in season two? Will Welcome to Flatch be cancelled or renewed for season three on FOX? Stay tuned.

A mockumentary comedy series, the Welcome to Flatch TV show stars Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Jaime Pressly, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, and Justin Linville. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives, dreams, and concerns of residents in a small American town, they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. The community is made up of many eccentric personalities that include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott); cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley); Flatch Historical Society operator Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega); magnetic force-of-nature Mandy Matthews (Smith); local newspaper editor Cheryl Peterson (Cash); and Shrub’s frenemy, Mickey St. Jean (Linville). It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay — if there was a decent motel, which there is not. In season two, Barb Flatch (Pressly) returns to her hometown for a fresh start and to give the community a “glow-up”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Welcome to Flatch on FOX averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 762,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

