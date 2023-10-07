Welcome to Flatch: Cancelled; No Season Three Renewal for FOX Comedy Series

The residents of a certain small town are moving on. FOX has cancelled Welcome to Flatch so there won’t be a third season. The second season finished airing in February.

A mockumentary comedy series, the Welcome to Flatch TV show stars Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Jaime Pressly, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, and Justin Linville. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives, dreams, and concerns of residents in a small American town, they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch. The community is made up of many eccentric personalities that include Joseph “Father Joe” Binghoffer (Scott); cousins and best friends Kelly Mallet (Holmes) and Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet (Straley); Flatch Historical Society operator Nadine Garcia-Parney (Ortega); magnetic force-of-nature Mandy Matthews (Smith); local newspaper editor Cheryl Peterson (Cash); and Shrub’s frenemy, Mickey St. Jean (Linville). It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay — if there was a decent motel, which there is not. In season two, Barb Flatch (Pressly) returns to her hometown for a fresh start and to give the community a “glow-up”.

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Welcome to Flatch averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 991,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 35% in the demo and up by 30% in viewership.

In the live+7 day ratings, episodes gained an average of 25% more viewers. While the comedy saw significant gains in its second season, it was still one of FOX’s lowest-rated shows.

Of the cancellation, a FOX spokesperson said, “While audience response was not as strong as we had hoped, we were thrilled with the creativity of the enormously talented Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig, as well as the outstanding, dedicated cast and crew they assembled. We look forward to collaborating with them again in the future and are thankful for all of our partners at Lionsgate, Jenny’s Perkins Street Productions, Paul’s Feigco Entertainment, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper.”

What do you think? Have you watched the Welcome to Flatch show on FOX? Are you disappointed that this mockumentary series wasn’t renewed for a third season?

