American Horror Stories: Season Three Key Art and Trailer Released for FX on Hulu Series

American Horror Stories is returning soon with its third season, and there is now a new trailer and key art to see. The anthology series will arrive just in time for Halloween later this month.

Lisa Rinna is set to star in one of the episodes, but no other details were released for season three, per Deadline. The four-episode event will arrive on October 26th. Hulu revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.”

Check out the trailer and three new American Horror Stories season three posters below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this horror anthology series?