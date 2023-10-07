Castlevania: Nocturne: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix’s Popular Video Game Adaptation Series

Castlevania: Nocturne only arrived a week ago, but Netflix has already asked for more. The streaming service has renewed the video game adaptation for a second season.

Created by Clive Bradley, the voice cast of the series features Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Richard Dormer, Sydney James Harcourt, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Sophie Skelton, Elarica Johnson, Franka Potente, and Iain Glen.

Premiering on September 28th, the series reached the top 10 of the English TV list for the week of October 1st. This new series is set 300 years after the original Castlevania series.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Netflix announced today it has renewed CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE – which debuted on September 28th, 2023 – for a second season. From Creator/Showrunner/Writer Clive Bradley and Showrunner Kevin Kolde: “Thanks to all of the Castlevania fans old and new for the amazing response and support! We are excited to be able to bring you more Castlevania: Nocturne and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.” Sam Deats and Adam Deats will once again share directing duties. In its first five days, the video game adaptation reached Netflix’s Top 10 English TV List during the week of October 1. It also reached the Top 10 in 40 countries. Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation will continue to produce for Netflix. The series is the next installment of the CASTLEVANIA universe, picking up 300 years after the end of the original CASTLEVANIA series, which ran for four seasons on Netflix. The series is based on the classic Konami video game series. Season 1 Synopsis: France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Castlevania series? Will you watch season two?