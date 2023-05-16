Outlast: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Survival Series

Outlast is returning for a second season. Netflix renewed the survival series, which has 16 lone-wolf competitors trying to survive the Alaskan wilderness.

The twist to this series is that the lone wolves must be a part of the last team standing to win the million-dollar cash prize. The eight-episode first season arrived on March 10th.

Netflix revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Netflix today announced the renewal of survival competition series, Outlast, for a second season. Season one of Outlast debuted at #6 on Netflix’s weekly Global Top 10 TV (English) list and reached the Top 10 TV in 27 countries. Season 1 Synopsis: A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win. The series is executive produced by Aggregate Film’s Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Emma Ho, Nomad Entertainment’s Grant Kahler and showrunner Mike Odair.”

The premiere date for Outlast season two will be announced later.

