The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Drama Series

Mickey Haller will be back in the courtroom. Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer TV series for a second season of 10 episodes. A premiere date will be announced in the future.

A legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer TV show was created by David E. Kelley and was based on The Brass Verdict novel by Michael Connelly. The first season stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham. The series begins as attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) is left to take over the firm after his former law partner is killed. This includes Haller stepping into a high-profile murder trial. With the biggest case he’s ever had to tackle out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, Haller discovers there may be more at stake than he initially thought.

The first season of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on May 13th. The series has consistently landed on the Netflix Global Top 10 list, with a cumulative 260.53 million hours viewed as of June 5, 2022, reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Garcia-Rulfo, Campbell, Newton, Raycole, and Sampson have all been confirmed to be returning for season two. Additional returning players and casting will be announced in the future.

Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) joins the series as co-showrunner and executive producer. Ted Humphrey, who developed the series alongside creator Kelley, returns as co-showrunner/executive producer.

