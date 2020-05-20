The Lincoln Lawyer: CBS Addresses Cancellation of David E. Kelley Series Plans

What happened to The Lincoln Lawyer TV show? Recently, CBS boss Kelly Kahl spoke with Deadline about the network’s decision to pass on the planned David E. Kelley TV Show.

As reported earlier, CBS cancelled their series commitment to The Lincoln Lawyer this month. The drama is based on the novels by Michael Connelly and was adapted into a film starring Matthew McConaughey in 2011.

Speaking to Deadline, Kahl said CBS‘ decision to pass on The Lincoln Lawyer was “tough” but a result of the unprecedented time we are currently in :

It’s a tough time, unprecedented time, and we just had to make some very hard decisions. In both cases, there were very talented producers but our upfront process was moving forward, and in some cases, time was of the essence, and we had to make some tough calls.”

This doesn’t mean the end for The Lincoln Lawyer. The series will likely be shopped around to other networks.