Mr. Iglesias: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

Real school may be on hold, but Mr. Iglesias is not. Deadline reports the TV show will return for a second season in June.

The comedy series centers on Gabe Iglesias (Gabriel Iglesias), a recovering alcoholic and public school history teacher who plies his trade at his alma mater. The cast also includes Sherri Shepherd, Gloria Aung, Tucker Albrizzi, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Zacharee Guido, Coy Stewart, Kathryn Feeney, Richard Gant, and Oscar Nuñez.

Season two of Mr. Iglesias premieres on Netflix on June 17th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Mr. Iglesias? Will you watch season two?