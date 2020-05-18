The Politician: Season Two; Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released by Netflix

What’s next for The Politician? Netflix just released the premiere date and first-look photos for the TV show’s second season.

The dark comedy series stars Ben Platt as Payton, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California who is determined to be President of the United States one day. But first, Payton needs to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all — Saint Sebastian High School. The cast also includesGwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.

Season two of The Politician premieres on Netflixon June 19th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Politician? Will you watch season two?