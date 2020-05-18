Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix platform, The Politician was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. A dark comedy series, it stars Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett. On the show, Payton Hobart (Platt) is a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California. Since he was seven years old, this very driven young man has known that he’s going to be President of the United States one day. But first, Payton needs to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all — Saint Sebastian High School.



Will Netflix cancel or renew The Politician for season two? When the streaming company picked up the show, they ordered two seasons from the start. So, a second season will surely be forthcoming. I’ll keep an eye out for news and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Politician cancellation or renewal news.



