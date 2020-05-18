Menu

The Politician: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on Netflix?

by Telly Vulture

The Politician TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Politician TV show on Netflix: Is Payton a winner? Has The Politician TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix?  
 

Streaming on the Netflix platform, The Politician was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. A dark comedy series, it stars Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett. On the show, Payton Hobart (Platt) is a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California. Since he was seven years old, this very driven young man has known that he’s going to be President of the United States one day. But first, Payton needs to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all — Saint Sebastian High School.
 

The Politician has been renewed for a second season which will air June 19, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will Netflix cancel or renew The Politician for season two? When the streaming company picked up the show, they ordered two seasons from the start. So, a second season will surely be forthcoming. I’ll keep an eye out for news and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Politician cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that The Politician TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Cora Paquin
Cora Paquin

I enjoyed The Poltician! The characters and plots were great, especially liked Ben Platt. What a talent!

November 25, 2019 8:03 pm
Jess
Jess

I loved the show!! I whizzed through in no time and I can’t wait for the second season.

October 7, 2019 11:46 am
