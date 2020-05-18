Menu

The Umbrella Academy: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

The Umbrella Academy TV show on Netflix

The Television Vulture is watching The Umbrella Academy TV show on NetflixWill the Hargreeves have time to get it together? Has The Umbrella Academy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Umbrella Academy, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

Netflix superhero action-adventure series based on the Dark Horse Comics comic books and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, Kate Walsh, Ethan Hwang, and Jordan Claire Robbins. The mystery comedy-drama centers on an unusual group of people adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Feore) and trained to save the world at his school, The Umbrella Academy. Now that they’re all grown up, they’ve reunited to solve the mystery behind Sir Reginald’s death and stave off global apocalypse.
 

On April 2, 2019, The Umbrella Academy  was renewed for a second season, with a start date July 31, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Umbrella Academy for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Umbrella Academy cancellation or renewal news.

4/2/2019 Status Update: The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for season two. Details here.
 

What do you think? Are you happy  The Umbrella Academy TV show was renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Cornelia
Cornelia

Fantastic Show!

March 2, 2019 12:53 am
Kevin Martin
Kevin Martin

Great show

February 18, 2019 12:32 pm
