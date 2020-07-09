The Umbrella Academy: Season Two Trailer Unveiled by Netflix

“What the hell did we do now?” Netflix just released a new trailer for season two of The Umbrella Academy.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics graphic novels, the superhero drama a centers on an unusual group of people adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and trained to save the world at his school, The Umbrella Academy. Now that they’re all grown up, they’ve reunited to solve the mystery behind Sir Reginald’s death and stave off global apocalypse. The cast includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, Kate Walsh, Ethan Hwang, and Jordan Claire Robbins.

Season two of The Umbrella Academy debuts on Netflix on July 31st.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Have you seen The Umbrella Academy? Will you watch season two?