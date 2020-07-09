Menu

Luther: Idris Elba Says a Movie Is “This Close” to Being Made

by Jessica Pena,

Luther TV show on BBC America: season 5 (canceled or renewed)?

Is Luther coming to the big screen? Recently, star Idris Elba teased plans for a film adaptation for the BBC TV show, Deadline reports.

The UK drama stars Elba as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Luther, who works in the Serious and Serial Crime Unit. The cast also includes Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley,  Steven Mackintosh, Indira Varma, Paul McGann, Saskia Reeves, and Warren Brown.

During a recent press junket, Elba revealed the team behind Luther is very close to making a film:

I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

Season five of Luther premiered on BBC One in January 2019.

What do you think? Are you a big fan of Luther? Would you watch a movie?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
PhilS
Reader
PhilS

No thank you unless it is a TV movie.

I belonged and belongs in TV format, one way or another (show is better then movie).

It will fail big time on the big screen.

July 9, 2020 6:22 pm
