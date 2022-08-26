Network: Netflix.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: February 15, 2019 — TBD.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, Kate Walsh, Ethan Hwang, and Jordan Claire Robbins.

TV show description:

Based on the Dark Horse Comics comic books and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy TV show is a superhero action-adventure series developed for television by Steve Blackman and written by Jeremy Slater. The mystery comedy-drama centers on an unusual group of people adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Feore).

In October of 1989, 43 babies were born to unconnected women, who did not seem to be pregnant the day before. A billionaire industrialist, Sir Reginald swooped in and adopted seven of them, and proceeded to train his “children” to save the world at an institution of his own making, The Umbrella Academy.

As the children grew into teens the family sort of fell apart and the team scattered. Now in their 30s, the six surviving Hargreeves children finally reunite upon their father’s passing, only to find their special skills and training are sorely needed on a mission of the utmost importance.

Hargreeves long groomed Luther (Hopper) to lead The Umbrella Academy, but he bears that responsibility like a heavy burden. Luckily, Luther is super strong, in addition to being something of a workaholic, and inclined to worry more about others than himself.

Formerly a famous actress, Allison (Raver-Lampman) wields the power of suggestion. If she says something, it happens. Although her life may seem perfect, her superpower makes relationships difficult. When the Hargreeves reunite, her star-power is fading, and her marriage is a mess. Still, Allison is determined not to use her abilities as she pursues a new, better life.

Although Diego (Castañeda) is neither as strong nor as smart as his brothers and sisters, he’s a hard worker and skilled vigilante. He’s resentful that Luther is the leader of the family, and his hostility is impossible to hide.

Then there’s Number Five (Gallagher). Although he looks like a 13-year-old boy, he’s really a 58-year-old man. He’s usually the smartest person in any group but hasn’t figured out a way to free himself from the horrors he has witnessed (and committed).

A classic middle child, Klaus (Sheehan) is something of a hot mess. Despite his drug addiction and flexible ethics, he still somehow manages to be lovable.

Finally, there’s Viktor (Page), who fancies himself the Hargreeves’ black sheep, because of his utter lack of supernatural ability. Unassuming and compliant, Viktor desperately needs to figure out where he belongs.

Upon their father’s death, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya, and Number Five realize they must come together to solve the mystery involving his passing. It is not long though before this fractured family starts to pull apart, and the threat of global apocalypse is not helping matters. Will this ragtag crew manage to get it together and save the world? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

