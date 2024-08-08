Colin from Accounts: Paramount+ Releases First-Look Photos and Premiere Dates for Romantic Comedy Series

Colin from Accounts has its return date set. Paramount+ announced that the second season of the Australian romantic comedy will arrive in September, along with several first-look photos and a new poster. Season one was released in November.

Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, and Tai Hara star in the series which follows a couple brought together by a car accident.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that season two of the critically acclaimed original comedy series COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS will premiere on Thursday, September 26, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.. All eight episodes of the new season will be available to stream at launch. Series creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer are returning to write, executive produce and star in the upcoming season.

Season one of the hit series, which is currently available to binge on Paramount+, received widespread acclaim, winning two Gotham TV Awards (Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series) and maintaining a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life. After Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) are brought together in season one by a spontaneous nipple flash and the subsequent accident that injured the titular (no pun intended) dog, season two of the hit series opens with Ash and Gordon now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It’s the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple as they find out more about each other, for better and worse.

Returning for season two is Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara and Glenn Hazeldine along with new cast members Celeste Barber (Wellmania, The Letdown), Virginia Gay (Savage River, Safe Home), Justin Rosniak (The Surfer, Mr Inbetween), John Howard (SeaChange, The Merger), Lynne Porteus (Home and Away, The Commons) and Broden Kelly (Aunty Donna, Irreverent).

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh serve as season two executive producers with Kevin Greene producing. O’Donnell returns as set-up director, with Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope taking the reins for three episodes and Madeleine Dyer returning to direct an episode. Season two is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW, through the Made in NSW Fund. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Season one is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and internationally on BINGE and Foxtel in Australia, BBC2 and BBC iPlayer in the UK, CityTV/CityTV+ in Canada, Cosmote in Greece, YES in Israel, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, DRTV/DR1 in Denmark, YLE Areena/YLE TV2 in Finland, MNET 101 in Pan Africa, Universal+ in Latin America, JioCinema in India and RTE 2 in Ireland.

The freshman season of COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS garnered international recognition, including three Australian Logie Awards (Outstanding Comedy Program, Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress); Australia’s Screen Producers Awards for Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year, the Best Comedy and the Equity Ensemble Award for Best Comedy; the 2024 AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series; and nominations for the 2023 Rose d’Or for Comedy Drama and Sitcom, the C21 International Drama Awards for Comedy-Drama Series, and numerous 2024 AACTA Awards.

