The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Four; AMC Series Renewed for Final Season

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for a fourth and final season. The spin-off has followed Daryl and Carol’s journey back home to the US.

AMC revealed the following about the show’s renewal:

“The cast and executive producers of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon announced today during the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con that the series has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which will begin production this month in Spain. The eight-episode final season, starring TWD franchise icons Norman Reedus (“Daryl Dixon”) and Melissa McBride (“Carol Peletier”) and a stellar supporting cast will film in and around Madrid in locations including Bilbao, Galicia, Andalucía, the Segovia region, Toledo and Community of Madrid.

The Comic-Con panel previewed the series’ highly anticipated third season, which premieres September 7 on AMC and AMC+, and gave fans the first look at the season’s official trailer. The panel featured series stars and executive producers Reedus and McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and executive producer Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, and executive producer Greg Nicotero.

“Across two extraordinary series spanning almost two decades – Norman and Melissa have given life to two of the most iconic characters in the history of television. Daryl and Carol have taken fans on an unforgettable and intensely human journey of challenge, survival, hope and friendship, and the response from fans, from the very first moments of The Walking Dead, has been remarkable. We can’t wait to share the upcoming third season of Daryl this fall and to begin production on this fourth and final season in Spain,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Whatever awaits these two beloved characters, we know The Walking Dead Universe is a timeless franchise that holds endless possibilities for story and characters new and old.”

Norman Reedus said: “Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It’s been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it’s been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn’t just an ending; it’s a celebration of what we’ve all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl’s journey is far from over.”

Melissa McBride said: “It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol’s adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters. There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I’m going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations.”

Season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is executive produced by Gimple, Zabel, Reedus, McBride, Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival and Steve Squillante. When season one of the series premiered in late 2023, it quickly became the #1 most-viewed premiere of all time on AMC+, the most-viewed season of any show in the history of AMC+ and a top acquisition driver in both the U.S. and Spain. Its second season ranked as AMC+’s #1 sophomore season of all time.”