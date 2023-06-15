The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season One Viewer Votes

Maggie and Negan have come a long way in the first season of AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Dead City is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Dead City here.

An AMC post-apocalyptic horror spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City was created by Eli Jorné and stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, John Wu, and Logan Kim. The story follows Maggie Greene (Cohan), the widow of Glenn and the former leader of the Hilltop, and the reformed former leader of the Saviors, Negan Smith (Morgan).The pair travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an area long ago cut off from the mainland, searching for Maggie’s son, Herschel Rhee (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world — full of anarchy and terror, as well as beauty.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Dead City should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on AMC?