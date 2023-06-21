The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A post-apocalyptic horror spin-off series airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead: Dead City was created by Eli Jorné and stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, John Wu, and Logan Kim. The story follows Maggie Greene (Cohan), the widow of Glenn and the former leader of the Hilltop, and the reformed former leader of the Saviors, Negan Smith (Morgan).The pair travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an area long ago cut off from the mainland, searching for Maggie’s son, Herschel Rhee (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world — full of anarchy and terror, as well as beauty.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 704,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dead City stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 21, 2023, The Walking Dead: Dead City has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew The Walking Dead: Dead City for season two? This seems like a limited series, but AMC hasn’t promoted it that way. TWD Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple says that the six-episode season order is part of a new strategy, allowing series creators to focus on quality over quantity. If there’s more story to tell, I suspect Dead City will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dead City cancellation or renewal news.



