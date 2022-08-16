Tales of the Walking Dead: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Tales of the Walking Dead TV show was created by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell. The first season of this Walking Dead spin-off stars Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum, Lauren Glazier, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, Loan Chabanol, Gage Munroe, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez. The show’s standalone episodes focus on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own tone and point of view. The stakes are high in each story, pushing characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. Viewers are shown the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Tales of the Walking Dead averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 572,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tales of the Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 16, 2022, Tales of the Walking Dead has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Tales of the Walking Dead for season two? The franchise remains very popular for AMC and this newest entry would seem an ideal and cost-effective way to keep it going. The producers can attract name actors without requiring them to make a large time commitment since they just have to sign on for a single episode. I expect this series to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tales of the Walking Dead cancellation or renewal news.



Do you hope that the Tales of the Walking Dead TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if AMC cancelled this TV series, instead?