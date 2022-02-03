Tales of the Walking Dead: AMC Reveals Stars of Upcoming Anthology Series

AMC has announced casting for the upcoming Tales of the Walking Dead TV show. Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, and Jillian Bell will appear in various episodes of the six-episode standalone anthology series. The series will debut at some point this summer.

AMC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“AMC Networks announced today initial casting for Tales of the Walking Dead, the highly anticipated new series in the expanding universe and franchise around The Walking Dead. Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (“Dead Ringers”) and Jillian Bell (“Rough Night”) will star in the AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology of six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes. Executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Tales debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+. “Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” said Gimple. “We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen,” said Powell. “The Walking Dead” and other series in the Walking Dead Universe continue to be top titles on the AMC+ streaming service, both in terms of usage and new subscriber acquisitions. The highly anticipated return of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 premieres Sunday, February 20 at 9:00pm ET/8c with new episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning with the premiere episode on Sunday, February 13.”

