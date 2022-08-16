Tales of the Walking Dead: Season One Ratings

The Walking Dead franchise has done very well for AMC. While it may not be as popular as it once was, it’s still a top draw for the cable channel. This is the franchise’s first anthology series so viewers won’t be following the same characters week after week. Will it be a success? Will Tales of the Walking Dead be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A horror drama series, the Tales of the Walking Dead TV show was created by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell. The first season of this Walking Dead spin-off stars Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum, Lauren Glazier, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, Loan Chabanol, Gage Munroe, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez. The show’s standalone episodes focus on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own tone and point of view. The stakes are high in each story, pushing characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. Viewers are shown the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

