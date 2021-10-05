The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be cancelled since we already know that the series ends with this season. While the series hasn’t been a stellar performer in the ratings, it’s still been one of AMC’s top-rated shows. Could the show or the characters return someday? Stay tuned.

A horror drama series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set in the universe of The Walking Dead and follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Ted Sutherland, and Pollyanna McIntosh. The story began with Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 881,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



