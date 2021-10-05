The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season Three? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set in the universe of The Walking Dead and follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, Ted Sutherland, and Pollyanna McIntosh. The story began with Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.



The second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 753,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how The Walking Dead: World Beyond stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



The Walking Dead: World Beyond is ending so there won’t be a third season. Could the show return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don't have to wonder about the fate of The Walking Dead: World Beyond since we already know that season two is the end.



