Gabby Duran & The Unsittables: Cancelled by Disney Channel, No Season Three

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables is not returning for a third season. Disney Channel has cancelled the comedy series starring Kylie Cantrall, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo, Nathan Lovejoy, Valery Ortiz, and Callan Farris.

Season two of Gabby Duran & The Unsittables debuted on the cable channel in June. Based on the novel by Elise Allen and Daryle Conners, the series follows a teen girl who babysits alien children.

Lovejoy was the first to announce the cancellation on his Instagram account. Callan Farris also posted about the series ending on Disney Channel. Check out both posts below.

The entire series of 41 episodes will arrive on Disney+ tomorrow.

