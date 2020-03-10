Vulture Watch

Is the Bennett-Blatt family on a roll? Has the Just Roll With It TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Disney Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Just Roll With It, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Disney Channel family comedy, Just Roll With It stars Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman. Despite being scripted, it allows the studio audience to choose in which direction key scenes will advance, and then the actors improvise. The series centers on preteens Blair (Hayman) and Owen (Reed), newly minted step-siblings in Bennett-Blatt family. Blair’s mom Rachel (Barrett) recently married Owen’s dad, Byron (Windham), her co-worker at BEATZ 101. Now, with their lighthearted parents, Owen and Blair are trying to get the hang of everyday family life in a brand-new blended family.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Just Roll With It is averaging a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 452,000 viewers. Find out how Just Roll With It stacks up against other Disney Channel TV shows. (For kids’ programming, the 18-49 demo obviously isn’t as relevant as the total viewer numbers. However, we’re including them so one could compare this show’s numbers with programs on the major networks and other cable channels.)



Telly’s Take

Will Disney Channel cancel or renew Just Roll With It for season two? Right now, I’m inclined to think the series will be renewed since it’s a unique program. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Just Roll With It cancellation or renewal alerts.

9/10/19 update: Disney has renewed Just Roll With It for a second season.



Just Roll With It Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Ratings are still important. Just Roll With It’s weekly ups and downs.

Check out the ratings for broadcast network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that Disney Channel has renewed the Just Roll With It TV show for a second season? How would you feel if they had cancelled this TV series, instead?