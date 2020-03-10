Vulture Watch

Is this show headed for the graveyard? Has The Walking Dead TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Walking Dead, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC television network, season 10 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst. The story started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. The 10th season picks back up with the group in Oceanside as they continue to train in case The Whisperers return. Tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.





Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of The Walking Dead is averaging a 1.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.33 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 40% and 33%, respectively. Find out how The Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The Walking Dead has been renewed for an 11th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Despite some big ratings declines, The Walking Dead remains AMCs highest-rated scripted series and it’s already been renewed for season 11. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Walking Dead cancellation or renewal news.



The Walking Dead Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Walking Dead‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that The Walking Dead TV show has been renewed for an 11th season? How would you feel if AMC had cancelled this TV series, instead?