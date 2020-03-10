Vulture Watch
Is this show headed for the graveyard? Has The Walking Dead TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Walking Dead, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the AMC television network, season 10 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst. The story started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. The 10th season picks back up with the group in Oceanside as they continue to train in case The Whisperers return. Tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.
Season 10 Ratings
The 10th season of The Walking Dead is averaging a 1.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.33 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 40% and 33%, respectively. Find out how The Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Despite some big ratings declines, The Walking Dead remains AMCs highest-rated scripted series and it’s already been renewed for season 11. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Walking Dead cancellation or renewal news.
The Walking Dead Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Walking Dead‘s weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more The Walking Dead TV series news or other AMC TV show news.
- Explore the AMC status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Are you glad that The Walking Dead TV show has been renewed for an 11th season? How would you feel if AMC had cancelled this TV series, instead?
I only watch Amc when The Walking Dead is on ! I have watched every episode from the very beginning and I have even bought the DVD collection !! I hope that the show will continue for as long as I live!! It is a awsome story and it has everything from drama , action, love and horror and mystery !! Who could ask for more in a story line ! The soap operas do not even have that and some movies and other series do not have all those things at once in their story lines !!! The writers… Read more »
I only watch amc just to watch the walking dead
Don’t stop walking dead it’s the best thing on tv
I think that new writer needs to be replaced. This story was all over the place. If it keeps up I doubt anyone will be watching. We loved the original cast members but now there are only 2. Not as much fun to watch as it used t be.