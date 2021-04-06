Home & Family: Host of Cancelled Hallmark Series Joins General Hospital on ABC

Home & Family is ending its run with this current ninth season on Hallmark, but co-host Cameron Mathison will remain on the small screen. He has been cast in a mystery role on General Hospital, which airs on ABC.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the General Hospital family! I am incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at GH for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid at Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well. So so excited… thank you!” Mathison said of the new role, per The Wrap.

This is not the first time that Mathison has appeared on a soap opera. He was part of the All My Children cast between 1997 and 2011 as the Ryan Lavery character

The final episode of Home & Family will air on Hallmark Channel on August 4th. Mathison’s first appearance on the ABC soap was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Mathison on General Hospital on ABC?