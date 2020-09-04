Home & Family: Season Nine Premiere Set, Hallmark Channel Series Returning to Studio

Home & Family is back! Hallmark Channel just announced the TV show will premiere its ninth season this month.

The daytime talk show is hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison. Season nine guests will include Jenna Bush Hager, Danica McKellar, celebrity chefs Jet Tila, Carla Hall, Buddy Valastro, Curtis Stone, Rashad Jennings and Dennis Quaid.

Season nine of Home & Family debuts on Hallmark Channel on September 14th at 10 a.m. ET/PT.

Read more info below:

STUDIO CITY, CA – September 3, 2020 – The Emmy nominated daytime program, “Home & Family,” returns for a ninth season with Two-time Emmy® nominee Debbie Matenopoulos and three-time Emmy® nominee Cameron Mathison returning as hosts, premiering Monday, September 14, 10 a.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Guests confirmed to appear on premiere week will include Jenna Bush Hager, Danica McKellar, celebrity chefs Jet Tila, Carla Hall, Buddy Valastro, Curtis Stone, Rashad Jennings and Dennis Quaid. “We are thrilled to be returning to our home for the new season,” said Executive Producer Tracy Verna Soiseth. “Over the past few months, we produced a daily series called “At Home With Our Family” across the show’s social media platforms with the cast to keep viewers engaged. “Home & Family” is a daily destination of comfort television and we are very happy to be returning with two hours of daily interviews, cooking segments, DIY crafts, and our hugely popular animal adoptions.” “Home & Family” will air new original episodes Monday through Friday, (10a.m. ET/PT, 9C) on Hallmark Channel. The production will once again be shooting from the home set at Universal Studios. Tracy Verna Soiseth is the executive producer of “Home & Family.” Jeff Rifkin, Miguel Enciso, and Ashley Sandoval are the directors. “Home & Family” is broadcast in 1080i, Hallmark Channel’s selected HD Format. This program carries a TV-G parental guideline.

What do you think? Do you watch Home & Family? Are you excited for the new season?