Home & Family: Season Nine; Hallmark Series Resuming Production with New Format

Home & Family is headed back into production. After its most recent production shutdown in December, the series will start filming new episodes on Monday, March 29. Those new episodes will land on Hallmark Channel on April 5. Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison host the series which feature tips and more for its viewers.

Fans will see some big changes when the series returns though. A new format is going live for the remaining season nine episodes. Instead of airing five days a week, the Hallmark Channel series will only air three days a week, per Deadline. New episodes will air Monday through Wednesday for one hour only. The old format had episodes for two hours Monday through Friday.

A spokesperson for Crown Media Entertainment said that “this change tightens the show, allowing us to created more in-depth segments and interviews.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Home & Family on Hallmark Channel? Will you watch the series in its new format?