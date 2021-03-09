Vulture Watch

A USA Network drama based on the Spanish-language telenovela and novel La Reina Del Sur, by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South stars Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, a woman on the run from a powerful drug cartel, who seeks refuge in the U.S. The cast also includes Veronica Falcón, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot, Jon-Michael Ecker, Idalia Valles, and Nick Sagar. Chris Greene and Sofia Lama recur in season four, when Teresa expands to New Orleans.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Queen of the South averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 920,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 22% and 19%, respectively. Check out how Queen of the South stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will USA cancel or renew Queen of the South for season five? The live ratings are down but the series is still one of the channel’s highest-rated series so I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page throughout the season. Subscribe for free Queen of the South cancellation or renewal news.

8/29/19 update: USA Network has renewed the Queen of the South TV show for a fifth season.



