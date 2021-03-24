Home & Family: Cancelled by Hallmark Channel, No Season 10

Earlier this month, we reported that production on season nine of the Home & Family morning program would resume on March 29th. Now, it’s been revealed that the Hallmark Channel lifestyle series will end this year and won’t have a 10th season.

The series began in 1996 as The Home and Family Show on The Family Channel (a predecessor to Fox Family Channel, ABC Family, and the current Freeform channel) and was hosted by Cristina Ferrare, Michael Burger, and Chuck Woolery. The latter left in 1996 and the series ran until 1998.

The show was rebooted in 2012 on Hallmark Channel. Mark Steines and Paige Davis co-hosted the new version but Davis left after six weeks and was replaced by Ferrare, a host of the original iteration. In 2016, Ferrare was dropped and replaced by Debbie Matenopoulos. Then, Steines was replaced by Cameron Mathison in 2018.

In addition to celebrity interviews, Home & Family episodes typically include lifestyle and craft segments. Contributors have included Kym Douglas, Orly Shani, Ken Wingard, Shirley Bovshow, Lawrence Zarian, Paige Hemmis, Ali Fedotowsky, Larissa Wohl, Maria Provenzano, and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Prior to the pandemic, the Hallmark series aired for two hours on weekdays. Due to COVID-19, production shut down in March 2020 but resumed in September. Filming ceased again in December and production is expected to resume next week. Episodes will begin airing on April 5th with a one-hour, three-day-a-week schedule. The series finale will air on August 4th.

A statement about the Home & Family cancellation was released by Hallmark, per Variety.

The ninth and current season of Home & Family will be the series’ last. For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining, and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work, and dedication. Our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5 with a new one-hour, three-day-a-week format. The program’s final episode airs Wednesday, August 4th.

