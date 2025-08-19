Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Four Trailer Released by FOX

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is returning to FOX next month, and viewers are getting their first honest look at season four. The network has released a trailer teasing the season ahead.

Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Mark Estes, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Chanel Iman, Brianna LaPaglia, Johnny Manziel, Eva Marcille, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone, Jussie Smollett, and Nick Young will appear in the reality competition series this time around, and they will face challenges in Morocco.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming season:

“This time around, the recruits will be training in Morocco and will endure the extreme circumstances of urban warfare. New this season, some recruits will arrive in pairs consisting of spouses and family members, but will compete individually. All recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s expansive desert terrain, including a supply search in an abandoned village where they must race to extraction, a treacherous rat-run through dark and narrow tunnels, a plane shell dunk drill where pairs of recruits will be submerged underwater and must escape, a death-defying urban ladder crossing between buildings 50 ft above the urban streets, and much more. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.”

The series returns on September 25th. Check out the season four trailer below.

