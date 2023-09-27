Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Three — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

There are no votes and no eliminations — just survival. Has the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Special Forces, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A physical competition series airing on the FOX television network, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season two, 14 household names face the harsh reality of winter warfare training in the mountains of New Zealand, where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture. They face the ice breaker drill, where they are submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak and an emergency escape from a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jovon Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The participants are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.52 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Special Forces stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 27, 2023, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test for season three? It was one of the network’s lower-rated performers in its first season and only gained about 50% more viewers in delayed viewing. I suspect it was renewed, at least in part, because the WGA strike was already underway. Unless the numbers improve in season two, I suspect we won’t be seeing a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Special Forces cancellation or renewal news.



