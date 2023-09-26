Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Two Ratings

The first season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test wasn’t a great ratings performer for FOX but was still renewed for a second season, possibly due to the writers strike. If the numbers don’t improve, will this show be cancelled, or could it still be renewed for a third season? Stay tuned.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season two, 14 household names face the harsh reality of winter warfare training in the mountains of New Zealand, where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal, and the tasks feel like torture. They face the ice breaker drill, where they are submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak and an emergency escape from a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jovon Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The participants are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



