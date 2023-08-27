Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Two Trailer Released for FOX Competition Series

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is returning to FOX this fall with its second season. The competition series will feature Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall taking part in winter warfare in New Zealand. The series returns on September 25th.

FOX revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a second season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam. Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Fourteen celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will survive, who will fail?”

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season two trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this survival competition on FOX this fall?