Stars on Mars: Season Two — Has the FOX Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

A sci-fi reality competition series airing on the FOX television network, the Stars on Mars TV show is hosted by William Shatner. The contestants are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter. In the series, a group of celebrities takes part in a simulation to give them a sense of what it might be like to be an astronaut on the Red Planet. They coexist within the same “space station,” spending their days and nights living, eating, strategizing, and forming bonds with other occupants. Shatner presides over the game at Mission Control, assigning the space-themed tasks. Engaged in the survival-of-the-fittest contest, these famous faces try to survive weekly eliminations as the losing crewmates will get sent back to Earth. Ultimately, only one will be named the “brightest star in the galaxy”.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Stars on Mars averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.32 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Stars on Mars stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 6, 2023, Stars on Mars has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Stars on Mars for season two? This seems like the kind of gimmicky reality series the network will cancel after one season. Still, these days, FOX appears to be open to keeping any series around that is cost-effective and shows some promise regardless of the premise, aka Farmer Wants a Wife’s renewal. I think Stars on Mars has a good chance. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Stars on Mars cancellation or renewal news.



